Zubeen Garg row: District magistrate imposes prohibitory orders near Baksa jail after violent protests

Baksa District Magistrate Gautam Das issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS following violent clashes outside the district jail when five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility.

The order, which came into effect immediately on October 15, prohibits all gatherings and activities within 500 meters of the Baksa District Jail at Mushalpur. The restrictions were imposed after protesters pelted stones at a police convoy, injuring a female officer and damaging vehicles.

The magistrate cited concerns over "breach of public peace and tranquillity owing to an unrest situation which has been observed in the District Jail, Nikashi, Baksa" in the official order.

Under the prohibitory measures, carrying lethal weapon,s including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords is banned within the designated perimeter. Public rallies, processions, demonstrations, strikes, hunger strikes, dharnas, and shouting of slogans are also forbidden. The order specifically prohibits causing obstruction on public roads, highways, and footpaths, as well as the movement of normal traffic.

Additionally, the order bans the throwing of stones,the bursting of crackers, or other inflammable materials on streets toward pedestrians or at moving vehicles.

"Owing to the necessity of the situation, this order is passed under section 163 BNSS," the document states, adding that violations will be "punishable under the relevant provisions of law."

The situation turned volatile Wednesday afternoon when five accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya—arrived at the jail under heavy police escort. An agitated crowd had gathered near the entrance, demanding that Mahanta and Sharma be presented before the public.

Security personnel detained several protesters and used batons to disperse the mob. The five accused are now being held under strict surveillance and special security arrangements within the jail complex.

The Superintendent of Police, Baksa, Mushalpur, has been directed to enforce the order with immediate effect through all police stations and outposts in the district. The order will remain in force until further notice, though affected parties may approach authorities for modification or waiver.

District authorities have deployed additional forces around the jail premises, confirming that while tensions remain high, the situation is currently under control.