Gaurav Gogoi slams Modi as ‘tone-deaf’ over no tribute to Zubeen during Assam visit

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring the grief of the Assamese people during his two-day visit to Assam.



In a post on X dated December 22, Gogoi said that while Prime Minister Modi addressed multiple public gatherings in the state, his speeches largely focused on attacking the Congress party and, according to him, presented a “distorted version of Indian history.” Gogoi expressed disappointment that the Prime Minister did not pay tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg, nor did he meet the bereaved family or offer condolences to the singer’s lakhs of fans across Assam.



“It is as if the pain and grief of the Assamese people is invisible to the Prime Minister,” Gogoi wrote, alleging that public emotions were overlooked amid “lights, camera, and choreographed ceremonies.”



Drawing a parallel with Manipur, Gogoi said similar sentiments were felt by the youth there during the Prime Minister’s visit, where people allegedly felt reduced to “mere props in a drama.”

Prime Minister Modi was in Assam for two days, and, addressed the people of the state on several occasions. As expected the speeches focused on attacking on the Congress party and presenting a distorted version of Indian history.



However, it is deeply unfortunately that Prime… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 22, 2025

In contrast, Gogoi highlighted visits by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that Gandhi paid tribute to Zubeen Garg at Zubeen Khetra, met the grieving family, and demanded justice. He also noted that Gandhi visited Manipur twice and interacted with survivors of violence.



Sharing a photo collage on X, Gogoi captioned it: “The difference between the Assam tour of PM Modi and LOP Rahul Gandhi summed up in two pictures.”

The difference between the Assam tour of PM Modi and LOP @RahulGandhi summed up in two pictures. pic.twitter.com/pfQcDth3Eu — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Palmee Borthakur, sister of late Zubeen Garg, provided an update on the legal proceedings in the case. Speaking to the media on Monday, December 22, she said that seven accused were produced virtually before the court earlier in the day and that she was personally present during the hearing. Borthakur informed that one of the accused, Amritprabha Mahanta, has independently appointed legal counsel, indicating that formal legal preparations are underway. According to sources, Mahanta has engaged advocate Gabriel Sahu to represent her.Expressing faith in the judicial process, Borthakur said the family remains hopeful that justice will prevail. She also stated that the family is yet to receive a copy of the chargesheet.“Only after we obtain the sealed copy of the chargesheet will it be clear what specific charges have been framed against the accused,” she said.The case continues to draw widespread public attention across Assam, with many closely watching the legal process unfold.