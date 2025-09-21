Zubeen Garg's beloved jeep part of emotional homecoming as thousands bid farewell

The open jeep that carried Zubeen Garg to countless performances across Assam rolled through Guwahati's streets one final time on September 21, this time bearing only his portrait and the musicians who shared his stage.

The vehicle that became synonymous with the legendary singer's three-decade career now served as a poignant symbol leading the convoy bringing his mortal remains home.

Thousands of grief-stricken fans lined the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, their voices rising in unison as they sang his songs and chanted "Jai Zubeen da." The crowd's anguished cries of "Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon?" echoed through the morning air as the flower-decorated ambulance made its way through the sea of mourners.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh personally walked ahead of the ambulance to clear the path, alongside Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta, underscoring the massive public response to the singer's death. The unprecedented scenes reflected the deep connection between the artist and his devoted fanbase.

Fans clutched traditional Assamese gamosas embroidered with "Z G Forever" and held aloft cutouts of their beloved singer, who had captivated audiences with over 38,000 songs across 40 languages and dialects. Many had travelled from remote corners of Assam overnight to witness this final journey.

The singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state officials, received the body at the airport after it arrived on a regular commercial flight from Delhi at dawn. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier explained that the casket could not be accommodated on a chartered aircraft, necessitating the commercial flight arrangement.

The convoy will proceed first to Garg's Kahilipara residence, where his 85-year-old ailing father and family members will pay their private respects during a scheduled 90-minute period. The body will then be transported to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where public viewing has been arranged till 7 pm.

The Assam Cabinet is scheduled to convene on Sunday evening to finalise arrangements for the cremation, as the state prepares to bid farewell to one of its most cherished cultural icons.