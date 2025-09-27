Zubeen Garg’s biography to be part of school curriculum across 14 languages

In a historic decision honouring Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Vidyaloi Siksha Parisad has announced that the biography of the late music icon will be included in the school curriculum. The declaration was made at Garg’s residence in Kahilipara, marking a significant step in introducing students to the life and legacy of one of Assam’s greatest cultural ambassadors.



The biography will feature in the Modern Indian Languages (MIL) syllabus across 14 major Indian languages, enabling young learners from Assam and across the country to engage with Garg’s extraordinary journey, his artistic contributions, and his enduring philosophy of humanity.



Meanwhile, Gauhati University has also paid tribute to the artist by deciding to rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after him. The decision, formally confirmed on September 26, 2025, seeks to celebrate Garg’s lasting impact on Assam’s cultural identity.



As part of this initiative, the university will install a statue of Zubeen Garg at the centre’s entrance, ensuring his presence continues to inspire students and visiting artists. A coffee table book chronicling his musical journey and achievements will also be published.



To further honour his memory, Gauhati University will introduce a new category titled “Zubeen’s Songs” in its inter-college youth festival. The move aims to encourage emerging talent to perform his timeless music and carry forward his artistic spirit.