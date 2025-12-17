Zubeen Garg's body tested ‘Covid-positive’ at the time of death: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has raised serious concerns about the Special Investigation Team's handling of the Zubeen Garg death case, claiming investigators have failed to properly reconstruct the crime scene where the singer died on 19 September in Singapore.

Speaking whilst reviewing the chargesheet, Gogoi highlighted what he called a troubling discrepancy regarding a COVID-19 certificate. He stated that Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg had provided police with documentation from a Singapore health science authority certifying that Zubeen Garg's body was infectious with COVID-19 as of September 20, 2025.

The Assam politician criticised the investigation's methodology, pointing out that the SIT had collected only two pieces of evidence from the incident location according to the chargesheet: a 500ml bottle of natural mineral water from Singapore and a video recording of the spot.

"They should have taken the accused persons to the spot and recreated the scene, but they only shot a video," Gogoi said, questioning the thoroughness of the investigative procedures.

The allegations have introduced fresh questions about the transparency and rigour of the probe into the death of the popular Assamese singer. Gogoi's statements suggest potential gaps in standard investigative protocols, particularly regarding crime scene reconstruction, which is typically considered crucial in serious criminal investigations.

The case continues to draw significant attention, with calls mounting for a more comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.