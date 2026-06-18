Zubeen Garg's ‘Comrade Never Die’ mural removed in Guwahati, Garima Saikia Garg responds

The removal of the widely recognised mural carrying the phrase “COMRADE NEVER DIE” and featuring Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg from beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati has triggered widespread public discussion and emotional responses across Assam. The artwork, which had become a familiar visual landmark for commuters and admirers of the singer, was removed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), drawing criticism from sections of the public who viewed it as a symbolic tribute to the artist’s cultural contribution.

Amid the growing reactions surrounding the removal, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, shared her response through a Facebook post, expressing sadness over the development while emphasising the enduring emotional bond between the singer and his supporters.

In her post, Garima questioned whether the presence of Zubeen Garg’s portrait had affected the city’s appearance and remarked on the decision to remove the mural. She wrote that while the artwork may have been erased from public view, emotional connection and public affection cannot be removed in the same manner.

Reflecting on the response to the mural’s removal, she stated that she felt sadness but held no anger or resentment. She further wrote that people who value emotional connection and inner conviction would continue to preserve their admiration and attachment beyond physical representations.

Garima also described Zubeen Garg as someone who remains deeply rooted in the minds and emotions of people, adding that such bonds endure irrespective of visible symbols.

The mural had long been regarded by many admirers as more than public artwork, with the phrase “COMRADE NEVER DIE” evolving into a recognisable expression associated with Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy and cultural influence in Assam.

The removal has since generated extensive reactions on social media and among sections of the public, with many supporters describing the mural as an expression of collective sentiment and cultural identity linked to one of Assam’s most prominent musical figures.