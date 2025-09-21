Zubeen Garg’s cremation and final resting place will be near Dichang Resort in Jorabat, last rites on September 23

The Assam government has announced that the cremation and final resting place of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be set up near Dichang Resort in Jorabat. The site, spanning around 10 bighas of land, will also house a memorial dedicated to the artiste, ensuring that his legacy is permanently enshrined in the state’s cultural landscape.



The government further confirmed that Garg’s last rites will be performed on September 23. As a mark of deep respect, the period of official mourning has been extended by one more day, allowing admirers across the state to pay their tributes.





For the smooth passage of Zubeen Garg's mortal remains, the funeral procession will begin at 8 am from Sarusajai, and the National Highway leading towards Sonapur will remain closed until 2 am, while restricting heavy vehicular movement.





In a symbolic initiative, arrangements have also been made to preserve Garg’s footprints for posterity. This gesture, officials said, will serve as an eternal bond between the musician and his admirers, while also inspiring future generations to cherish his contributions.



Meanwhile, authorities in Singapore have released Garg’s official death certificate, citing 'drowning' as the cause of death, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, CM Sarma clarified that the certificate is not a substitute for the post-mortem report, which is still awaited. The final medical findings are expected to provide a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.