Zubeen Garg’s family casts vote, seeks justice in singer’s death case

Family members of late singer Zubeen Garg cast their votes in the Assam Assembly elections on Thursday, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process while expressing hope for justice in his death case.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the popular singer, who was recently hospitalised, cast her vote in Dispur constituency in Guwahati. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law Palme Borthakur.

“It is our duty to vote, and that is why, though I am unwell, I have come to exercise my franchise,” she said.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation into her husband’s death, Garima said the family continues to seek justice. “We are fighting for his justice. We are hopeful that justice will be done in an expeditious manner. Garg’s sister Borthakur added, ‘We all have cast our votes. I urge all citizens to cast votes as well so that we can have a good government of our choice.’”

Zubeen Garg had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s CID has probed the case and filed a chargesheet in December, with a fast-track court now hearing the matter.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m., with counting scheduled for May 4.