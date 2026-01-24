Zubeen Garg’s family seeks PM’s intervention, demands special court and fast-track trial

The family of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg has approached the Prime Minister of India, seeking urgent intervention to ensure a focused, time-bound and transparent trial in connection with his death in Singapore.

In a detailed memorandum submitted on January 24, the family urged the Centre to constitute a Special Court in India, fast-track the trial in Assam, and ensure that none of the accused are granted bail until the completion of the judicial process.

The memorandum, dated January 24, 2026, has been jointly signed by Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, his sister Palme Borthakur, and his uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur. Addressed to the Prime Minister in New Delhi, the family said they were placing their faith in the constitutional authority of the Union government and its commitment to justice, dignity and the rule of law.

Zubeen Garg, described by the family as not only a member of their household but a cultural voice of Assam and India’s North-East, passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, under circumstances that continue to remain contested. The family stated that his sudden and untimely death has left behind not just a grieving family but millions of admirers seeking clarity and accountability.

According to the memorandum, Singapore authorities initiated proceedings suo motu following the incident, while the Indian High Commission in Singapore coordinated post-mortem and related formalities. Subsequently, after the initial shock, the family lodged an FIR with the CID, Assam. The Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team, which included senior officers who travelled to Singapore as part of the probe.

The family said that after nearly three months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet exceeding 2,500 pages and, based on the evidence collected, invoked sections relating to murder. Parallelly, a detailed and reasoned statement was submitted before the Coroner’s Court in Singapore, seeking clarity on the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions and emergency response surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

In the memorandum, the family made five key requests to the Government of India. These include the constitution of a Special Court to ensure focused adjudication and avoid procedural delays, appointment of additional senior prosecutors of national standing if required, fast-tracking of the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures, and a categorical direction that none of the accused be granted bail until justice is delivered.

The family also sought active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore to closely monitor proceedings in the Coroner’s Court, ensure that all relevant materials and testimonies are shared with Indian authorities, explore avenues for mutual legal assistance, and prevent jurisdictional complexities from becoming a barrier to truth.

Stating that they have remained in continuous engagement with authorities in both jurisdictions, the family asserted that there has been no inaction or dilution in their pursuit of truth. They appealed for every opportunity lost in the final hours of Zubeen Garg’s life to be fully and transparently examined.

“We are a family in grief, but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice,” the memorandum stated, adding that the family draws strength from the people of Assam who stand with them in their quest for accountability.