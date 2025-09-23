Zubeen Garg’s final journey to cremation site draws massive public tribute

The mortal remains of Assam icon Zubeen Garg have reached the cremation site in Kamarkuchi NC village, about 20 km from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, marking the final stage of his last journey.

Earlier on September 23, Garg’s funeral procession began from the sports complex, drawing thousands of fans, well-wishers, and celebrities.

His body, brought to the complex following a second postmortem at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, was placed in a glass coffin draped with the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' and transported in a flower-adorned ambulance featuring a large black-and-white portrait of the singer.

His family, including his 85-year-old father and wife, Garima Saikia, followed in separate vehicles, while fans and admirers walked along the cortege to pay their respects. Garg will now be cremated with full state honours.