Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary: BJP blood donation drives collect 1,869 units across Assam

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised blood donation camps across the state on September 19 to mark the first death anniversary of legendary Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg, collecting a total of 1,869 units of blood.

The largest camp was organised at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Basistha, Guwahati, where 116 units of blood were collected.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also donated blood at the camp and urged people to remember Zubeen not only through his music but also through acts of service to humanity.

“Remember Zubeen not through songs alone, but through service,” Sarma said, emphasising that humanitarian service was a meaningful way of honouring the artiste’s memory.

According to BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Manas Sarania, 1,869 units of blood were collected through donation camps organised by the party at different locations across Assam.

State ministers Ashok Singhal and Bimal Borah also donated blood at the Guwahati camp. BJP leaders, party workers and well-wishers participated in the initiative and paid tribute to the late artiste through blood donation.

Sarma thanked BJP workers and state party president Dilip Saikia for organising the statewide programme.

Recalling his association with Zubeen Garg, the Chief Minister said the artiste had a distinctive and deeply rooted vision for Assam and had made contributions that went beyond music.

“He was not merely a musical artiste,” Sarma said, highlighting Garg’s contribution to Assam’s cultural and social life and his deep connection with the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said Garg’s love for Assam and its people would ensure that his memory remained deeply rooted in the hearts of generations.

The BJP said the statewide blood donation initiative was aimed at turning remembrance into humanitarian service, with the donated blood potentially helping patients in need.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. His first death anniversary is being observed across Assam with various programmes commemorating his music, cultural contribution and connection with the people of the state.