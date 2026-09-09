Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary to be marked with Bhagawat Naam, Bhaona

The first death anniversary of Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg will be observed on September 19 with Bhagawat Naam and a Bhaona performance at Zubeen Kshetra as part of a three-day commemorative programme beginning September 17.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said on September 8 that September 17 will be observed as ‘Zubeen Divas’, with the programme scheduled to continue until around 5-5.30 pm.

She said people would be free to pay tribute to the late singer in any manner they wished, including through prayers, songs, music or condolences.

“People can come and do whatever they feel comfortable doing. They can pray, sing songs, play music or pay their condolences in their own way,” Garima said.

The programme on September 18 will begin around 9 am, with cultural events continuing through the day until approximately 6-7 pm. Garima said the organisers did not want the programme to continue late into the evening.

On September 19, Bhagawat Naam and other religious activities will be held throughout the day. A Bhaona performance will begin at around 6.30 pm and continue until approximately 9-9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, accompanied by officials and other members, visited Zubeen Garg’s studio on September 8 and held discussions with the family regarding arrangements for the three-day programme.

Garima said the minister had accepted the logistical requirements discussed with the family and assured them that necessary arrangements would be made. She added that the government would extend support for the commemorative events.