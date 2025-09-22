Zubeen Garg’s fresh post-mortem at GMCH tomorrow, confirms Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 7:30 AM on Tuesday. The process will be completed ahead of the cremation ceremony, allowing fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

The Chief Minister urged anyone with relevant information regarding Zubeen Garg’s death to come forward and speak directly to the CID. He also warned that individuals spreading unverified or baseless claims on social media will face strict legal action.

To ensure smooth arrangements, all vehicular movement will be suspended from Monday until 4 PM on Tuesday. Citizens will be allowed to stand on both sides of main roads to pay tribute during this period.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony. Other dignitaries expected to attend include Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Leader of Opposition, representatives of Assam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students’ Union, close associates of Zubeen Garg, and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The ashes will be handed over to the family immediately after the last rites.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning that any attempt to close shops or disrupt public order in Zubeen Garg’s name after 2 PM on Tuesday will be dealt with severely. Officials confirmed that footage of individuals causing disturbances in the past two days has been collected, and those involved, including an incident at a pharmacy on Zoo Road, will be apprehended.

These measures aim to ensure a respectful and peaceful farewell to Assam’s beloved music icon.