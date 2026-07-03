Zubeen Garg's legacy shines at FIFA Club World Cup as Assam youth pays tribute in USA

The legacy of Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg found a place on the global stage as a youth from Assam paid tribute to the late artiste during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Musibur Rahman, a resident of Cholcholi in Puranigudam, Nagaon district, was seen carrying Assam's traditional gamosa featuring Zubeen Garg's image and wearing a T-shirt bearing the singer's portrait while attending the football tournament.

Zubeen Garg was not only one of Assam's most celebrated musicians but also a passionate football enthusiast. During his lifetime, he frequently travelled abroad to watch FIFA World Cup matches, reflecting his deep love for the sport.

Remembering the late singer, Musibur Rahman made a unique effort to showcase Zubeen Garg's legacy and Assam's cultural identity before an international audience. His gesture of displaying the Assamese gamosa and honouring the beloved artiste at one of the world's biggest football events has drawn appreciation for promoting Assam's pride on the global stage.