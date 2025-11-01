Zubeen Garg’s legacy shines, “Roi Roi Binale” grosses over Rs 2.50 crore on day one

The team behind "Roi Roi Binale" issued an emotional statement on Saturday, November 1, describing the film as the late Zubeen Garg’s lifelong dream project and urging audiences not to believe misleading figures circulating about its box office earnings.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Team Roi Roi Binale wrote, “‘Roi Roi Binale’ was Zubeen Garg’s dream project. He envisioned taking Assamese cinema to new global heights, and the immense turnout of viewers in theatres yesterday is a tribute to that dream.”

The team expressed disappointment over what they called “false and misleading figures” being shared on various media platforms regarding the film’s opening-day revenue. “Several baseless reports about the film’s box office collection are being circulated. This is not the time to calculate numbers — the atmosphere for such analysis does not exist right now,” the post read.

Emphasizing that the love and emotion surrounding the film cannot be measured in monetary terms, the team added, “No figure can reflect the affection audiences have shown for ‘Roi Roi Binale’.”

To address ongoing speculation, the team officially confirmed that the movie’s first-day gross collection stood at Rs 2.52 crore. However, they appealed to media outlets and audiences alike to refrain from daily revenue comparisons during this sensitive period. “The production team will share the complete financial report one month after the film’s release,” the statement clarified.

The team also made a heartfelt appeal against piracy, urging viewers to continue supporting the film responsibly. “We hope the audience continues to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’ with the same love and prevents others from engaging in piracy,” they said.