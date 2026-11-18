BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia on November 18 paid tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, highlighting efforts to preserve his legacy, including the inclusion of his life story in school textbooks for Classes IX, X and Higher Secondary First Year.

In a statement, Saikia said that although the legendary singer was no longer physically present, his music and extraordinary contribution to Assamese culture had made him immortal in the hearts of the people.

Describing Zubeen Garg as more than just a singer, Saikia said he was a cultural phenomenon whose voice transcended geographical boundaries and brought generations together.

He added that Assam would remain indebted to the singer for his contribution to the state's cultural identity, art and music.

Highlighting initiatives to carry forward Zubeen Garg's legacy, Saikia said his life story had been incorporated into textbooks for Classes IX and X, as well as Higher Secondary First Year, enabling students to learn about his journey, creative contributions and impact on Assamese society.

He also referred to the blood donation camps organised by BJP Assam Pradesh on September 19, 2026, marking the singer's first death anniversary. The initiative collected 1,869 units of blood across the state, including 116 units at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the party's state headquarters in Guwahati.

Saikia also acknowledged the Assam government's initiatives to preserve the singer's legacy, including the proposed development of a permanent Samadhi Kshetra at Sonapur in consultation with his family and prominent cultural personalities. He noted that Zubeen Garg was accorded full state honours during his final rites.

The BJP state president said preserving the singer's legacy should go beyond commemorative events and involve sustained efforts to promote Assamese language, music, culture and the values he cherished.

He reaffirmed the party's commitment to undertaking initiatives that would ensure future generations remain connected with Zubeen Garg's life, music and contribution to Assam's cultural heritage.

