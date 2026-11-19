A performance of Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini’ by a young singer during an event marking the late singer’s birth anniversary in Tezpur on Wednesday, November 18 triggered protests among sections of the audience, prompting the organiser to publicly reprimand the performer and ask him to apologise.

The singer, identified as Samor Bora, faced criticism from members of the audience over his rendition of the much-loved song. Several people expressed displeasure over the changes he made to the original composition, with the organiser also taking objection to the performance in front of the gathering.

Following the reaction, Bora was asked to apologise publicly. He eventually issued an apology before the audience, although it did little to ease the displeasure among some attendees.

The incident has once again brought attention to the strong emotional and cultural connection audiences in Assam share with Zubeen Garg’s music. Several of the late singer’s compositions, including ‘Mayabini’, have become an integral part of the state's musical identity and continue to enjoy widespread popularity.

This is not the first instance of a performer facing public criticism for experimenting with Zubeen Garg’s songs. Earlier attempts to modify or alter his compositions have also drawn objections from listeners who believe such renditions fail to preserve the character of the original recordings.

Earlier this year, Bengali singer Marmita Mitra faced criticism over her rendition of a Zubeen Garg song, with several Bihu organising committees subsequently cancelling her scheduled performances following the controversy.