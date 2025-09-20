Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains en-route to Delhi, Assam prepares for farewell

The mortal remains of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg are being flown to India on an Air India flight, which is scheduled to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, at 11:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 20.



According to eyewitnesses accompanying the group from Singapore, local police reached the accident site within 15 minutes of the incident. After conducting inquiries with those present, authorities ruled out any foul play. A post-mortem examination was subsequently carried out in Singapore before handing over the body to Indian officials.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to be present at the Delhi airport to pay his respects, joining grieving fans and admirers who continue to mourn the sudden demise of the iconic singer.



Once formalities in the national capital are completed, Zubeen Garg’s body will be flown to Assam on a special flight. The state government, cultural organizations, and citizens are preparing for an emotional farewell to the beloved artist, whose music transcended generations and etched a permanent place in Assamese culture.