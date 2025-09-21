Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains land in Guwahati, security tightened in Kahilipara

The mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg have arrived in Guwahati on September 21, officials confirmed. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Additional security forces have been deployed outside his Kahalipara Road residence as large crowds are expected throughout the day.

On Saturday night, a ruckus broke out at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as fans waiting for Garg’s return broke through barricades. Hundreds surged towards the terminal building before police resorted to baton-charge to control the situation, officials said.

Garg, fondly remembered as the “Voice of Assam,” died in Singapore on September 19 after drowning while swimming without a life jacket. His body was flown to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and senior Assam government officials paid tribute.

The body has now been flown to Guwahati on a special aircraft with Margherita accompanying it. From the airport, it will be taken to Garg’s Bhagaduttapur residence and kept for about one-and-a-half hours, allowing family members, including his 85-year-old father, to pay their respects.

Later, the remains will be placed at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai from 9 am to 7 pm, where the public will be able to pay homage.

Traffic police have enforced wide-ranging measures, including a ban on goods vehicles along NH-27 and NH-17 between 6 am and 11 pm. Visitors to the sports complex will enter through Gate 1A and exit via Gate 3, while only essential, emergency, and media vehicles will be allowed entry. Parking has been arranged at multiple points, including ISBT Khanapara, Greenwood Resort, Lokhra Bihatoli, and Bathowpuri Bodo HS School.

The state government has said details of the last rites will be finalised in consultation with Garg’s family and cultural organisations. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide the cremation venue.

As Guwahati comes to a standstill, Assam unites in grief to bid farewell to one of its greatest cultural icons.