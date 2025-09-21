Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains to stay at Sarusajai tomorrow as well: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 21 announced that the Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai will remain open round-the-clock, allowing thousands of fans to pay their last respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg.



The Chief Minister stated that in view of the overwhelming outpouring of grief, the government has decided to extend the viewing period. “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” he said.



Earlier in the evening, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were brought to the stadium, where thousands of fans, supporters, and admirers gathered to pay tribute. Despite intermittent showers, the crowd remained undeterred—many standing in long queues with umbrellas, while others braved the rain without any cover.



The emotion-filled vigil is expected to continue through the night as Assam collectively mourns the untimely loss of its most cherished cultural icon.