Zubeen Garg’s sister Palme Borthakur to light funeral pyre

Palme Borthakur, sister of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, will perform the 'mukhagni' ritual (lighting the funeral pyre) as Assam prepares to bid farewell to its beloved music icon. Four ritual assistants, including one woman — Dhritimala Deka, Jayanta Baruah, Lalit Nath, and Hiranya Das — will also take part in the funeral rites, assisting with the rituals.

Apart from Palme Borthakur, Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sarma will also give 'mukhagini' to Zubeen. The final journey will commence from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai after completion of all procedures at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the celebrated artist began early morning on September 23 at GMCH, conducted by a specialised team of four expert doctors from GMCH, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and AIIMS. High-ranking officials from state and district administration, senior Assam Police officers, and Health Department personnel supervised the process.

Zubeen's mortal remains had been placed at the sports complex for three days, allowing thousands of fans and admirers to pay their final respects. The cremation will take place at Kamarkuchi NC village under Sonapur revenue circle, approximately 20 kilometers from the complex.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, will accompany the body in the ambulance alongside government representatives, while a separate bus has been arranged for other family members and close relatives. No additional vehicles will be permitted in the procession to maintain order and security.

Assam Police personnel will serve as pallbearers, carrying the coffin from the national highway to Kamarkuchi to the cremation site. The department will also accord a gun salute to honour the popular singer before priests conduct the final rituals.

The state has declared a complete shutdown today, with all educational institutions across Assam remaining closed. Government offices in Kamrup Metro district have also suspended operations as a mark of respect.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that vehicular movement will remain suspended until 4 pm Tuesday, though citizens may stand along main roads to pay tribute. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition, representatives from Assam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students' Union, and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Chief Minister has issued strict warnings against any attempts to disrupt public order or force shop closures after 2 pm Tuesday. Officials have collected footage of disturbances from recent days, including an incident at a pharmacy on Zoo Road, with arrests planned for those involved.

Long queues formed outside GMCH as the post-mortem procedures continued, while massive crowds gathered at Sarusajai to catch a final glimpse of their beloved artiste. The ashes will be handed over to the family immediately following the last rites, ensuring a respectful conclusion to the farewell ceremony for Assam's cherished music legend.