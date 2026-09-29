Zubeen Garg's two PSOs get bail in disproportionate assets case

A special court has granted bail to late singer Zubeen Garg's two personal security officers (PSOs), Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, in a disproportionate assets case.

The bail was granted by the Special Judge's Court in connection with the case registered against the two bodyguards by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

According to the court proceedings, the two PSOs were granted bail after the investigating police allegedly failed to follow the prescribed procedures while arresting them. The defence argued that rules and procedures were violated during their arrest.

The case against Baishya and Bora relates to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

However, despite securing bail in the disproportionate assets case, the two will not be released from custody.

Baishya and Bora will continue to remain in jail in connection with the case relating to Zubeen Garg's death, in which they are also in custody.

The bail order in the assets case, therefore, does not immediately pave the way for their release, as the separate death case continues against them.