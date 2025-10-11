Zubeen Garg’s viscera report reaches GMCH, expert committee begins examination

In a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, the viscera report from Delhi has been received by medical experts at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



Addressing the media, CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that the report, which arrived from the forensic laboratory in Delhi, will be thoroughly cross-verified with the postmortem findings earlier conducted at GMCH.



Gupta further stated that a special expert committee has been constituted at GMCH to examine and reconcile both sets of findings. Once the process is completed, a comprehensive consolidated report will be prepared and submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within the next two days.



Additionally, Gupta mentioned that a portion of the report will be shown to select journalists and political representatives to maintain transparency and address public concerns surrounding the case.