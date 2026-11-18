Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 18, paid tribute to Assam's heartthrob and music icon Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to music and the emotional connection he shared with millions of people across the state.

Taking to Facebook, the Chief Minister shared a message in Assamese, highlighting how Zubeen's distinctive voice, music, heartfelt compositions and personality had made him an integral part of countless households.

" Our Zubeen, through his unique music, voice, heart-touching creations and personality, became a beloved part of millions of families. Zubeen is still among us; he remains close to us. Assam’s genuine love, affection and emotions for Zubeen will continue to resonate in every corner of the state and in the hearts of every generation...

Happy Birthday, Zubeen! ❤️," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister's tribute came as people across Assam remembered the music icon on what would have been his birthday. Fans, admirers and people from different walks of life paid their respects to the singer, whose music continues to hold a special place in the state's cultural landscape.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. His death had triggered an outpouring of grief across Assam, with thousands of people mourning the loss of one of the state's most celebrated musical figures.

Even after his death, Zubeen's songs and musical legacy continue to resonate with audiences across generations.