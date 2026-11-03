The Assam government has resolved the pending land-related issue holding up the construction of Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that the project is expected to receive construction approval and move to the tendering stage within the next 10 days.

The announcement was made by Sarma while addressing reporters after the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 3.

The land issue involved two bighas originally belonging to Manoj Agarwala, which had been included in the land acquired for the development of Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur. As part of the settlement, the state government has allotted Agarwala an alternative plot measuring two bighas in Chandrapur in exchange for the land at the project site.

Sarma said the land-related arrangement had been necessary to regularise the original project site, as the absence of proper land regularisation had prevented the government from proceeding with construction.

With the matter now resolved, the government is expected to take the project forward.

The Chief Minister also said that the expert committee constituted for Zubeen Kshetra had submitted its blueprint, paving the way for the next phase of the project.

He indicated that construction approval for the memorial complex, also referred to as Samadhi Kshetra, could be granted within the next 10 days, following which the tendering process would begin.

The development is expected to remove the remaining administrative hurdle and enable the state government to proceed with the construction of the memorial dedicated to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.