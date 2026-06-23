Zubeen Kshetra to remain closed from June 22 to 25 during Ambubachi Mela observance

The committee overseeing the memorial dedicated to late singer Zubeen Garg has announced that the site will remain closed for three days in observance of Ambubachi Mela, mirroring traditions associated with the annual festival at Kamakhya Temple.

According to a statement issued by the Zubeen Kshetra Cleanliness, Management and Monitoring Committee, the memorial was closed from 9 p.m. on June 22 and will remain inaccessible to visitors until the morning of June 26.

The committee said the decision was taken in keeping with religious customs observed during Ambubachi Mela, when the doors of the Kamakhya Temple remain closed for three days. The festival is associated with the belief that Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period, and regular worship at the temple is suspended.

Drawing a parallel with the observance, the committee stated that no lamps or incense would be lit at the Zubeen Garg memorial during the three-day period. The site will be cleaned before rituals resume after reopening.

In its statement, the committee said the memorial has evolved beyond its origins as a cremation ground and has come to be regarded by admirers as a temple-like space dedicated to the singer's memory. It said the observance was being undertaken in that spirit.

The memorial is scheduled to reopen on June 26, following the conclusion of the Ambubachi observance.