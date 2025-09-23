Zubeen sleeps: Assam bids tearful farewell to its icon

Assam stood shrouded in a profound silence today, September 23 as Sonapur bore witness to the final farewell to Zubeen Garg, the state's most treasured cultural icon and voice of a generation. At 10:55 am, the mortal remains of the legendary singer arrived at the Hatimura cremation site, where thousands had already gathered since dawn, their hearts heavy with grief and their eyes moist with tears. Fans, family, and leaders alike came together in a solemn, collective tribute to a man who had given Assam its music, its voice of love, rebellion, and hope.

From the early morning hours, the streets bore testament to the deep bond between Zubeen and the people. Thousands lined the funeral procession route, showering flowers and whispering prayers, grappling with the stark reality that the voice which had once filled every corner of their lives was now silenced forever. The air was thick with sorrow as many wept openly, while others stood rooted in disbelief, unable to come to terms with the loss of not just an artist, but a symbol of their cultural identity.

At the cremation ground, Zubeen’s immediate family stood closest to the pyre, their grief raw and palpable. His wife Garima Saikia Garg, father, sister, and close relatives held one another, seeking strength amidst the crushing pain. Their tears were not only for the loss of a revered singer but also for the beloved man who was the heart and soul of their family. Around them, fans and well-wishers from distant places mirrored their anguish, unified in a shared mourning.

The scene was a poignant reminder of Zubeen Garg's transcending influence. Political leaders, student unions, and cultural organizations converged at Hatimura to pay homage. Representatives from the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, All Bodo Students’ Union, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association, All-Assam Chutia Students’ Union, and All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union, along with artist forums and the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, joined hands in respect. The attendance of the Resident Commissioner from Arunachal Pradesh underscored how Zubeen's music had crossed borders, resonating deeply across communities.

Floral tributes from Assam’s highest dignitaries further reiterated the magnitude of this loss. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia, and representatives from esteemed cultural bodies like Assam Sahitya Sabha, AASU, and AJYCP stood united in their sorrow. Their collective presence was a solemn acknowledgment that Zubeen was more than a singer—he was the very embodiment of Assam’s cultural spirit and pride.

The police ensured the peaceful conduct of the event, facilitating a seamless flow of the vast sea of mourners who were determined to pay their last respects. Special gates opened to accommodate fans, who came with flowers in hand and memories in their hearts. Posters, albums, and cherished tokens were carried by many, each item a silent testament to the indelible mark Zubeen had left on their lives.

As the final rites were solemnly performed, the stillness of Hatimura was disrupted only by the soft sobs of grief and the chorus of chants—"Zubeen Dada Amar Rahok" (May Zubeen live forever). Though Assam has lost its most treasured voice, his legacy is immortal. His songs, woven into the fabric of the land, will continue to echo through the valleys, towns, and hearts of the people, reminding all that true artistry never dies but lives on eternally in the spirit it inspires.