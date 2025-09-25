Zubeen was ‘very passionate’ about his last film: Wife Garima shares plans for ‘Roi Roi Binale’ release

Assam icon Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, will be released on October 31, 2025, his wife Garima Saikia confirmed after his state funeral.

Speaking about the project, Saikia said the film was one of Garg’s most cherished works and remains in post-production. “We were working on Roi Roi Binale, which will now be his last film. He was very passionate about it and had planned to release it on October 31. We will try to keep the date he wanted,” she said.

The film, a musical love story, features Garg in the role of a blind artist. However, Saikia expressed regret that the singer could not complete his voice dubbing before his death in Singapore earlier this month. “That will remain a void in the film, though all the other music and recordings were finished,” she noted.

Zubeen Garg, often called the cultural icon of Assam, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, near Guwahati. His sister, Palme Borthakur, performed the last rites, while his wife paid her final tribute to “Goldie,” the name he was known by within his family. A ceremonial gun salute was offered as hundreds of fans gathered to bid farewell.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya joined the crowds in paying their respects. “The entire country is grateful for Zubeen’s contribution to music and society,” Governor Acharya said. Sarma, who was present throughout the funeral, wrote on social media: “From now on, he will live in Assam’s soul, mind and heart.”

The 52-year-old singer died in Singapore on September 19 following an alleged drowning incident during the Northeast India Festival. His body was flown back to Assam via Delhi and kept at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for fans to offer tributes before the cremation.

Known for his versatility as a singer, composer, and actor, Garg leaves behind a legacy celebrated across the Northeast and beyond. His final screen appearance in Roi Roi Binale is now set to become a posthumous tribute to his enduring artistic journey.