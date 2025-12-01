Zubeen's dream project ‘Roi Roi Binale’ smashes records with over Rs 33 crore earning in one month

Zubeen Garg's dream project 'Roi Roi Binale' has garnered a massive Rs 33,30,82,825 (Rs33.30 crore) earning in just one month of its theatrical release, driven by the unwavering love and support of Zubeen Garg’s fans and cinema enthusiasts across the country.

More than a cinematic experience, the film stands as a deeply emotional homage to the dreams, artistic brilliance, and resilience of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The project, which Garg passionately revolutionized into reality, released on October 31 across Assam and multiple locations in India, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences.

The film’s exceptional box office performance has set a new benchmark for Assamese and other regional language cinema, marking a significant stride toward bringing regional storytelling into the national spotlight.

The production team of Roi Roi Binale officially shared the one-month figures today and extended heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the milestone. They also confirmed that the next financial update on the movie’s theatrical success will be announced near the upcoming New Year celebrations.

Currently, the film continues its strong run with 282 daily screenings across 70 cinema halls in Assam, reflecting its sustained popularity and festive fan engagement.

Expressing sincere appreciation, the team saluted the unconditional love shown by Zubeen Garg’s supporters in India and abroad, acknowledging their crucial role in the film’s phenomenal journey.