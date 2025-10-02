Zubeen’s manager reveals who attended party on night of Sept 18 in Singapore

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg has obtained crucial details from Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, about the party on the night of September 18, including its organizers, attendees, and duration.

Those present reportedly included musician Shekhar Goswami, Abhimanyu Talukdar of the Singapore Assam Association, Tanmoy Phukan, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddharth Bora, Debjyoti Hazarika, Parikshit Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and Wajid Ahmed.

Following the incident, panic spread among Singapore Assam Association members, many of whom reportedly switched off their phones.



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The association has remained silent on the matter.

Case No. 18/25, Section 103, under BNS has been invoked, usually applied when a murder allegation exists. Investigators recovered Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone and a bag containing tablets and documents, which will be sent for laboratory testing.

The SIT continues its detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, emphasizing that all recovered evidence will undergo thorough analysis.