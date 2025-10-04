Zubeen's original voice to be used in upcoming film 'Roi Roi Binale': confirms Director Rajesh Bhuyan

Acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has confirmed that the upcoming film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ will feature the original voice recordings of the late music icon Zubeen Garg. The film, slated for release soon, will serve as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer who continues to live on in the hearts of millions.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Bhuyan clarified that “no other person’s voice will be used for Zubeen’s on-screen performance.” He emphasized that the production team has taken special care to preserve Zubeen’s authentic voice, ensuring his final artistic presence remains unaltered.

Detailing the technical approach, the director stated, “Any portions of the voice that have problems will be supplemented using AI technology.” Bhuyan added that this hybrid technique has been meticulously planned to maintain the purity of Zubeen’s tone while enhancing sound quality where necessary.

Moving beyond the film’s production aspects, Bhuyan made a significant statement regarding the use of Zubeen Garg’s musical works, stressing that his songs must no longer be used for political purposes. “Each of Zubeen’s songs must receive royalty from his wife, Garima Saikia Garg,” he said, highlighting the need for legal and ethical respect for the late singer’s creative legacy.

Turning to the ongoing debate and public concern surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, Bhuyan raised pointed questions aimed at Shekhar Goswami, a close associate of the late artist. Bhuyan asked,

“Shekhar Goswami had time to speak to the media, but not to visit Garima Garg’s residence. Why did he not contact her even once, despite bringing Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore on the 21st? If he knew that Zubeen was poisoned, why did he not try to save him?”

Calling for accountability, the director demanded a thorough investigation and strict action. “Zubeen must get justice. Those who took him to Singapore, who failed to provide proper medical care and pushed him towards death, must be punished,” Bhuyan asserted firmly.