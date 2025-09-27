Zubeen’s post-mortem report restricted, only accessible through legal channels: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today clarified that the post-mortem report of late singer Zubeen Garg will not be made public immediately.

He said the report will first be examined by the police and legal authorities before any further action.

“If anyone wants to see Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem report, they must apply through proper legal channels. It will not be circulated for public viewing,” Sarma stated.

The CM’s remarks come amid rising demands for transparency over the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore earlier this month. He reiterated that due legal procedure must be followed in all sensitive cases of this nature.

The government has already barred Syamkanu Mahanta and his associated organisations from state events over controversies linked to Garg’s death, while investigations continue under CID supervision.

]Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 made an emotional yet firm appeal to the people of the state, assuring that justice will be delivered in the case of singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore.

Speaking during a live interaction, the Chief Minister said, “The day I will fail to give justice to Zubeen, the public can punish me. If we cannot give justice to Zubeen, why would people vote for us in 2026? That is a fact we must all accept.”

Sarma recalled that six years ago he had warned that certain individuals around Zubeen were misleading and misguiding him.

Expressing his deep personal bond with the late singer, the Chief Minister said he considered Zubeen a “national treasure” on the same pedestal as cultural icons Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika. He also remembered how Zubeen had composed a music video of songs written by his late father, Kailash Nath Sharma, which had received widespread appreciation.