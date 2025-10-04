Zubeen’s second post-mortem report handed over to wife Garima

The second post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg, conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), has been handed over to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg on October 4.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer Moromi Das delivered the documents to Garima at their residence in Kahilipara.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously stated that the decision to make the report public would rest entirely with Garima.

The Singapore post-mortem report was also handed to her on October 2. Meanwhile, the SIT continues its investigation into Zubeen Garg's death.

A shocking development has emerged in the death of Assam icon Zubeen Garg, as police have arrested Siddharth Sharma following allegations that he and Shyamkanu Mahanta poisoned the singer and staged his death as an accidental drowning during a yacht trip in Singapore.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, in a statement recorded under Section 175 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has alleged that Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta poisoned the victim and deliberately chose a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.

The explosive testimony forms the basis for Sharma's arrest on charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide, as detailed in the grounds of arrest signed by Dr Rosie Kalita, Senior Superintendent of Police at CM's Special Vigilance Cell in Assam.