Zubeen's wife welcomes Assam govt's push for fast-track court for his death case trial

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, on February 27 welcomed the Assam government’s decision to seek a fast-track trial in the case related to the singer’s death, expressing hope that the move would ensure swift justice and the harshest punishment for those responsible.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the state Cabinet has resolved to approach the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court while maintaining that the request follows a plea by the Garg family. Sarma stated that the government respects the wishes of the bereaved family and is committed to expediting the legal process.

Zubeen Garg had died after swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he was attending the 4th North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID Assam probed the incident and later filed a chargesheet before a local court, naming seven accused.

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, Garima Saikia Garg said the family wants the case to be treated as a special matter and taken up for immediate hearing. She said they do not want any of the accused to be granted bail and called for the trial to proceed without delay. She also dismissed allegations by the accused that there was a “design” or political conspiracy behind the case, asserting that the SIT’s findings and the filed chargesheet have clearly identified the culprits and established their involvement.

The chief minister said the SIT has indicated that the death was part of a planned act and that all available evidence has been submitted before the court. He added that the government is prepared to pursue the matter as a special case if the High Court permits, underlining the state’s resolve to respond to public demand for a fast-tracked trial.

Earlier, Garima Saikia Garg had expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the proceedings at the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court, reiterating the family’s demand for faster adjudication. The case has continued to draw public attention, given Zubeen Garg’s stature in Assam’s cultural landscape and the serious nature of the allegations outlined in the chargesheet.