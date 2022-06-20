A 15-year-old boy died and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night.

The shooting took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars.

The area played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth.

The incidents happened between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., police said, at an unpermitted event associated with Moechella. Police said "hundreds of people" had gathered on the block, and the MPD assisted in containing the crowd to the sidewalk.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

He said, "We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can`t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers` immunity from liability."

Earlier last month, a horrific shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which multiple people were slain, including 19 children. This was the deadliest attack since the 17-person massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.