NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today.

In a tweet, Naidu said, he has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. The Vice President has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," read the tweet posted from his official handle.

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