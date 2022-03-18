West Bengal police have arrested an Assam BJP leader in Guwahati for embezzlement of funds. On Thursday, the leader was apprehended for allegedly embezzling crores of rupees.

Bhaskar Chakraborty, the accused, was caught by a West Bengal police team with the assistance of Bhagaduttapur police from Guwahati's Kahilipara neighbourhood.

He was apprehended in the neighbourhood of Kalyani Nagar.

According to sources, Bhaskar Chakraborty's name was on the West Bengal police's most wanted list. He had been hiding in Guwahati for three months after robbing West Bengal of crores of rupees.