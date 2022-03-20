Tseten Tashi Bhutia and Abhay Das Maharaj have been charged by the Temi Police Station for allegedly making anti-Christian statements.

Tseten Tashi, a social activist, and Abhay Das, a saint, are said to have protested to the growing number of churches and Christians in Sikkim, warning that it should be stopped and strict steps implemented to do so.

According to a complaint filed by members of the United Christian Welfare Society of Sikkim and the All Sikkim Christian Organization, Tseten Tashi and Abhay Das gave a provocative speech at a religious programme held in Namphing on March 13 with the deliberate and malicious intent to outrage the religious feelings and sentiments of the Christian community of Sikkim.

According to the complainants, the two accused the Christian community of forcibly converting the Sikkimese people to Christianity, according to the complaint. Furthermore, threats were made to drive Christians out of Sikkim, inciting religious animosity and enmity among different religious groups, according to the complainants.

“Their hateful and violent rhetoric could lead to religious and ethnic tensions in the State and the country. It is in the interest of the people of Sikkim and the country to prevent this serious issue, United Christian welfare society of Sikkim and All Sikkim Christian organization decided to register an FIR, demanding strict legal action against the two persons and holding them responsible for any future religious untoward incidents,” the UCWS and ASCO had said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Whether it is due to lack of their knowledge of a secular constitution of the country or due to ignorance of ethnic and religious harmony in Sikkim from time immemorial, the statements made by these two dignitaries are highly reprehensible and is an attempt to disrupt religious unity and harmony. Tseten Tashi Bhutia and Abhay Das Maharaj have not only protested against the Christian community but also against the whole country and the constitution of the country.”

"We would like to inform Yuvacharya Abhay Das Maharaj that MG Marg of Gangtok is a public place where there is a provision to celebrate Holi, Dashai-Tihar, Losoong and Namsoong festivals including Christmas with permission from the government," UCWS and ASCO said in response to Abhay Das's alleged remarks against children celebrating Christmas publicly at MG Marg in Gangtok.