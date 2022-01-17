GUWAHATI: Rupees 14 crore in cash, jewellery worth Rupees one crore and seven luxury cars, including a BMW, Jeep and Mercedes has been recovered from a Border Security Force officer in Haryana.

Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, who was posted in the National Security Guard headquarters (NSG) at Manesar in Gurgaon district, has now been arrested for cheating people of Rupees 125 crore while posing as an Indian Police Service officer, police said.

The Gurgaon police has also arrested the officer's wife, Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu and an accomplice.

Luxury cars, including a BMW, Jeep and Mercedes were also recovered from his possession.

Posing as an IPS officer, Yadav took crores of rupees from people on pretext of getting construction contracts in the NSG campus.

According to police, Yadav suffered a loss of Rupees 60 lakh in the stock market and he planned to recover the money by cheating people.

Yadav recently got a posting in Agartala but he had amassed so much wealth by cheating people that, a few days ago, he resigned from the post.

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