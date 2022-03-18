Police said two men have been arrested in Mizoram for threatening to kill Chief Minister Zoramthanga, an MLA, and others, over fake Facebook accounts.

A senior police official said that a group of Mizoram Police arrested Rodinliana alias Apuia Tochhawng, an inhabitant of Hermon Veng in Khawzawl district, and recuperated two mobile phones.

On interrogation, Rodinliana conceded that he had created Facebook account 'Thingtlang Pa' earlier this year from his mobile phone and after that made the post debilitating the Chief Minister and others from this account on March 11.

The official said that the arrested Rodinliana has already been arrested and charge-sheeted in connection with Aizawl police station for posting a threatening open letter to the former Chief Minister on social media.

A Mizoram Police statement said that the mysterious Facebook account with profile title 'Thingtlang Pa' made a post in the Facebook group 'Zoram Politics Group1' claiming that a new group 'Ram Siamthatu Pawl' had been shaped comprising of five educated people with the sole reason of killing people whom they consider to be harmful and detrimental to the State.

The Facebook post criticized the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, and was debilitated to killed him expressing that a serial killer or sniper has as of now been orchestrated and if the Chief Minister does not resign within a span of three months, he will be killed.

It specified that there were other targets as well.

The post moreover challenged CID expressing that since the Facebook account was a fake account worked from a foreign country, CID would not be able to find him.

It said that exhaustive examination of Rodinliana's social media accounts uncovered that he was in frequent contact with a Facebook account with profile title 'CC Azyu' with whom he planned to arrange weapons, financing, training, and support of the youth in order to carry out the deaths of the so-called unwanted people.

The man behind 'CC Azyu' was identified as Chanchinmawia alias CCa (44), an inhabitant of Zohnuai in the Lunglei district.

The police said, "Mizoram Police will leave no stone unturned within the detection of other people included and urged the individuals to abstain from using social media to undermine and scare others."

"Strict action will be taken against illegal conduct on all social media platforms."

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