IMPHAL: Indian Para Special Force (SF) personnel reportedly gunned down two cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Senam village in Myanmar around 4.30 am Thursday morning.

The slain PLA cadres have been identified as Nongthomba alias Nongdamba and Leichil.

According to reports, the skirmish took place when the PLA 252 battalion was undergoing physical training at the spot where they were stationed.

A para SF personnel was also reportedly killed in the shooting that continued till around 11 am.

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