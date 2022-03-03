SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has informed that 29 students who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine have landed safely in India, while 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be boarding flights soon.

"29 students from Meghalaya studying in Ukraine have reached safely in India; 2 are enroute to the border and 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon," Sangma tweeted moments earlier.

Chief Minister Sangma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Ministry of External Affairs for helping evacuate the students.

"Thank and appreciate ">@PMOIndia, MEA & GOI for all their efforts," Sangma wrote.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on Fe February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

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