A minor earthquake rocked the northeastern state of Meghalaya in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), was in Tura, Meghalaya.

Tremors were felt at roughly 6.32 a.m., according to the national authority that collects earthquake records.

The earthquake had a value of 4.0 on the Richter scale, according to NCS.

The jolts originated at a depth of 10 kilometres, 43 kilometres east northeast of Tura in Meghalaya, the seismology department added.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Lat: 25.68 & Long: 90.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 43km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”