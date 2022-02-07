IMPHAL: Amid the ongoing crackdown against terror elements in Manipur ahead of elections, Assam Rifles personnel nabbed four insurgents from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, respectively.

A KCP(PWG) cadre and three UNLF insurgents were apprehended from Imphal East and Imphal West Districts, Manipur on February 3, officials said.

"ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE KCP(PWG) AND THREE UNLF INSURGENTS Mantripukhri & Keithelmanbi Battalions of Assam Rifles in two separate joint operations with Manipur Police apprehended one KCP(PWG) & three UNLF insurgents from Imphal East & Imphal West Districts, Manipur on 03 Feb," the Rifles tweeted.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Manipur from 27 February to 3 March 2022 in two phases, to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

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