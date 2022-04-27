On Monday, 25 April, the Customs Imphal Division seized 50 gold biscuits weighing a total of 8.3 kilograms worth Rs 4,43,95,200 that were allegedly smuggled by two youths on a moped at Thamnapokpi in Chandel district.

The accused were identified as S Hemchandra, 26, son of late S Tompok of Khomjong, Thoubal and Charanga Phumtil Maring, 28, son of C Mothil Maring of Khunbi Tuinem, Chandel. Both of them have been arrested under a provision of the 1965 Customs Act.

At the Customs Imphal Division office in Sangakpham, Imphal East, the confiscated gold biscuits and the arrested individuals were displayed to the media.

After receiving specific information about some individuals coming towards Imphal with smuggled gold from the border town of Moreh, Customs sleuths intercepted the two individuals and their vehicles, as per assistant commissioner of Customs Imphal Division HL Songate.

They were bought at Customs' Sangakpham office after being intercepted owing to the remoteness of the location and security, and when the air filter compartment of the car was checked, gold biscuits wrapped in adhesive tape were discovered, he said.

The confiscated gold bars are suspected to be imported from Myanmar though there were no any tags on the bars, added the assistant commissioner.

The investigation into the other offender(s) involved in the case is still underway. Meanwhile, the chief judicial magistrate, Chandel, remanded the two arrested individuals in judicial custody.