In another incident of child molestation within the state, a 5-year-old minor was purportedly attacked sexually by a 54-year-old man in West Karbi Anglong’s Mailoo.

As per reports, the occurrence took place on Sunday.

The denounced has been recognized as Harindra Smash of the same area.

The person had supposedly tricked the minor into a sugarcane field close to his house utilizing sweet where he supposedly ambushed her sexually.

After the minor told her mother about the occurrence, he indeed attempted to bribe her mother for keeping her mouth shut.

However, she filed an FIR, and the blamed in conjunction with his family individuals overseen to escape before the police may take steps.

It has been affirmed that the denounced could be a habitual offender.

He moreover encompasses a record of attacking another minor young lady in the past.