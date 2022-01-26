NEW DELHI: India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of independence. The Republic Day parade is currently underway and showcases India's military might, cultural diversity and many unique initiatives.

The grand Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am today. As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

The celebrations commenced on January 23 as the Prime Minister, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday.

As many as 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force are conducting a flypast at the event today.

The Centre has installed 10 large LED screens, five on each side of Rajpath, for spectators at the location.

The guest list was cut short this year to ensure necessary Covid protocols.

On the eve of Republic Day celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind approved awards of 384 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.

The Centre also announced the Padma awards on Tuesday.

The President approved the conferment of 128 Padma awards this year, including two duo cases, in which the award is counted as one.

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.

Follow us on Facebook