According to the Indian Air Force, the First four C-17 aircraft under operation Ganga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland.

They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material.

4 evacuation flights of the IAF with 798 people from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest, and Polish city Rzeszow landed at the Hindon airbase this morning.

The first flight carried 200 people from Bucharest and landed at 1.30 am.

The 2nd flight brought 210 Indians from Budapest.

The 3rd evacuation flight arrived from Rzeszow with 208 people.

The 4th flight of the IAF C-17 from Bucharest landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad at 8:15 am with 180 passengers.

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