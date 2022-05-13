Mizoram's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department reported the death of 81 more pigs on Wednesday, May 11, following the confirmation of African Swine Flu (ASF) cases in the Northeastern state in March.

Officials reported that 2,572 pigs have died and 2,029 pigs have been culled in Mizoram since the disease's outbreak, according to reports.

At least 39 villages have been detected as ASF infested in six of the state's 11 districts.

After African Swine Fever cases were found in Assam's Biswanath district on May 5, the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department culled 70 infected pigs.