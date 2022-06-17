The Centre has decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022, amid protests against the new model for recruiting soldiers into three military forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, during the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, the Centre said that young people aged 17 and a half to 21 would be inducted into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy for a four-year tenure.

The age limit for recruitment has now been increased to 23 for the 2022 batch only, as per the latest order from the Defence Minister.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

On Tuesday, the Central government launched the ‘Agniveer’ scheme for recruitment into the Army, Navy, and Air Force on Tuesday. Under this arrangement, soldiers will be recruited on a contract basis over a four-year period.

According to some estimates, roughly 46,000 soldiers will be recruited across the three services under the scheme. The age range for selection will be 17.5 to 21 years old.

Even as armed forces aspirants blocked roads and railway tracks to protest the new scheme, the Centre has highlighted the possibility of ‘Agniveer’ soldiers being offered a variety of job opportunities after they retire. Priorities in recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles are among them. These announcements have come amid confusion over the future of those who sign up.